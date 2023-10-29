Hyderabad to see return to warmer nights as cold spell recedes

Hyderabad: After a brief spell of cooler weather that brought a touch of winter to the city, Hyderabad residents can expect to trade in their sweaters and shawls for lighter attire as the first cold spell comes to an end.

Saturday marked a return to warmer nights, with the minimum temperature hovering between 26 and 22 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department in Hyderabad (IMD-Hyderabad) has predicted a gradual increase in minimum temperatures for the city. As the week progresses, the average minimum temperature is expected to settle at around 20 degrees Celsius, bringing back the familiar warmth to Hyderabad’s nights.

This shift in weather conditions across the State is attributed to the ongoing Northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, which has influenced weather patterns across the region.

For the next few days, the city’s daytime temperatures are expected to remain sultry. On Sunday, the day temperature remained well above 31 degree Celsius on average while the night temperature stayed above 21 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the next 48 hours looks at mist/haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures for the next two days, are forecast to be around 32 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius, respectively.

The next five weather forecast for Telangana is forecast to experience dry weather prevailing and the temperatures a tad above what they were a couple of days back. Sunday had Nizamabad recording State’s highest maximum temperature of 32.8 degree Celsius followed by Medak with 32.6 degree Celsius. Minimum temperature of the day was in Adilabad at 14.3 degree Celsius.

