Thums Up launches new campaign for ICC Cricket World Cup featuring Shah Rukh Khan

The campaign showcases the fervent support for Team India with Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the Biggest Fan and 'Voice of Belief.'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Thums Up, India’s homegrown beverage brand from The Coca-Cola Company has unveiled yet another chapter of its association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup through the launch of the campaign ‘Tere andar ka har shaq mitaenge, Toofan hain, Cup to hum hi uthaenge.’ The campaign showcases the fervent support for Team India with Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the Biggest Fan and ‘Voice of Belief.’

The film will see Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, representing the mind and the heart of every fan, with the heart ultimately winning over the mind, in its unequivocal support for Team India.

Recognizing that cricket isn’t merely a game but an integral part of India’s culture, Thums Up has steadfastly stood alongside every cricket fan on this incredible journey. From engaging with cricket fans addressing their inner dilemma, to highlighting the relentless determination of our players to launching the ‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’ on Disney+ Hotstar fostering passionate conversations, Thums Up has ensured that cricket enthusiasts are instilled with unwavering confidence in Team India’s victory, a press release said.

Adding to the excitement, fans will experience a delightful surprise with the Shah Rukh Khan Believer Bot, leveraging cutting-edge technology. This AI-powered bot will respond with insightful facts about Team India, all presented in Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice of Belief, effectively addressing any doubts, and engaging with fans on social media like never before.

Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India, and South-West Asia, “We believe that the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is the biggest sporting event for the country. Our collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Voice of Belief’ for Thums Up’s association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign embodies our commitment to turning every doubt into an unwavering belief.”

Shah Rukh Khan on his association with Thums Up, said, “It’s a pleasure to be the ‘Voice of Belief’ for Thums Up’s association with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which speaks to the hearts of a billion cricket fans. This is a special one for India as the World Cup is happening in our own country and we must all cheer for our Toofans, rooting for them to create history one more time.”