Thunderbolt strike kills 24 goats in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Adilabad: As many as 24 goats were killed in a thunderbolt strike when they were taking shelter under a tree at Suryanagar in Boath mandal centre on Sunday.

Locals said that the goats belonging to eight persons died after being struck by lightning when they were taking rest under a tamarind tree on the outskirts of Boath mandal headquarters, which registered a hailstorm and unseasonal rains for an hour.

The owners requested the authorities concerned to sanction compensation.

