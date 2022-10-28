Thunderbolts enter finals of Telangana Premier Golf League

Villaggio Highlanders team celebrates after their semifinal victory, on Friday.

Hyderabad: Sreenidhian Thuderbolts thrashed Eagle Hunters 5-1 in the semifinal to make it to the summit clash at the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League, at the Hyderabad Golf Course, on Friday.

They will take on Villaggio Highlanders who defeated MYK Strikers 4.5–1.5 in the other semifinal. While the two teams split the doubles points, the Highlanders dominated the singles contests for a thumping victory. The Strikers overcame the defending champions Team MYSA in the quarterfinals, but the Highlanders proved to be a mountain too high for them.

The Sreenidhian Thunderbolts won three of the four singles matches against Vardhaman Eagle Hunters, setting the stage for a comfortable win. The Thunderbolts turned it into a tidal wave when they clinched both the doubles points to take an overwhelming 5-1 victory over the Eagle Hunters.

Highlanders’ Sameer Mahendra, Rajender Reddy Geddam, and Nikhil Mathur won their singles matches against Anvesh Manne, Sri Mummareddy, and BushanByragani respectively. It was Byragani who trounced the regular season MVP Madhav Kota in the quarterfinals. In a tight match, Byragani conceded the 17th and 18th holes to Mathur for a tough loss. A determined Bhaskar Reddy split points with Narasimha Raju, by winning the 18th hole.

Results: Sreenidhian Thunderbolts bt Eagle Hunters 5–1; Villaggio Highlanders bt MYK Strikers 4.5–1.5