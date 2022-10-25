MYK Strikers stun holders Team MYSA in Telangana Premier Golf League

Hyderabad: MYK Strikers held their nerves to stun defending champions Team MYSA in the quarterfinals in a tie-breaker to enter the semifinal of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League at the Hyderabad Golf Course, on Tuesday.

Joining them in the final four stage were Sreenidhian Thunderbolts, Vardhaman Eagle Hunters and Villagio Highlanders.

Bushan Byragani inflicted a painful defeat on Madhav Kota, the regular season MVP, to set the tone for a close contest against the defending champions Team MYSA. While Bushan led a strong singles performance for the Strikers, Team MYSA bounced back in the doubles to draw level. Shravan Karpuram and Satish Cheeti took their duel to the 18th hole before Strikers gained another tense point. Vasu Merugu salvaged a point in the singles while MYSA also secured both the doubles points.

But it was Narasimha Raju that did the star turn for the Strikers. After winning a singles point for the team, he took on Vasu in the playoffs. The two men remained tied after the two playoff holes, forcing a sudden death at the first hole. Raju produced a brilliant par to nudge the tie for the Strikers.

Results: MYK Strikers 4 bt Team MYSA 3 (via tiebreaker); Sreenidhian Thunderbolts 4 bt Team TeeOff 3 (via tiebreaker); Villaggio Highlanders 4.5 bt Valley Warriors 1.5; Vardhman Eagle Hunters 4 bt Classic Champs 2;

Semis line-up: Sreenidhian Thunderbolts vs Vardhman Eagle Hunters; Villaggio Highlanders vs MYK Strikers.