Thyagarajan shines for President XI in HCA Senior Zonals Multi-Day tournament

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

After posting 736/6 decl in their first innings, Thyagarajan took 6/82 to skittle out Rest XI for 276 and enforced follow-on

Hyderabad: Tanay Thyagarajan, who sclaped six wickets in the first innings, continued his red-hot form by scalped another five wickets in the second innings as his side President XI drew their match against Rest XI and took three points by virtue of first innings lead, in the HCA Senior Zonals Multi-Day tournament, on Friday.

After posting 736/6 decl in their first innings, Thyagarajan took 6/82 to skittle out Rest XI for 276 and enforced follow-on. Later, Rest XI posted 371/9. Thyagarajan returned with 5/109 bowling figures.

In another match, Secretary XI recorded a thumping 10-wicket victory over Combined Districts.

Brief Scores: Combined District 282 & 215 in 46.2 overs (G Ganesh 73, Mohd Arfaz 59; A Varun Goud 3/39, K Nitesh 3/19) lost to Secretary XI 494 in 100 overs & 4/0 in 0.4 overs; President XI 736/6 dec in 139 overs drew with Rest XI 276 in 57 overs (Harish Thakur 3/24, Tanay Thyagarajan 6/82) & 371/9 (f/o) in 68 overs (Shashank Lokesh 75, B Rahul 91, YS Varun 64no; Tanay Thyagarajan 5/109, G Arjun 3/95).