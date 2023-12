BCCI U-23 T20 Trophy: Hyderabad girls lose to Odisha

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s two-match winning streak came to an end when they went down to Odisha by four wickets in the BCCI Women’s Under-23 T20 Trophy in Kolkata on Friday.

Batting first, Hyderabad managed just 78/8 in 20 overs with Odisha’s Suryasnata Swain (3/21), Tarana Pradhan (2/9) and Bhabani Dhada (2/21) bowling well.

Later, Odisha chased down the target in 15.1 overs with four wickets in hand. Tanmayee Behera top-scored with 33 while for Hyderabad, Ishitha took two wickets.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 78/8 in 20 overs (Taranna Pradhan 2/9, Suryasnata Swain 3/21, Bhabani Dhada 2/21) lost to Odisha 79/6 in 15.1 overs (Tanmayee Behera 33, Ishitha K 2/16).

Junior Men’s Under-19 Cooch Behar: Hyderabad 184 in 58.2 overs (R Alankrit 42; LV Arjun 3/51, K Sai Hariram 5/62, Kushwanth Silora S 2/45) vs Pondicherry 51/3 in 12 overs (S Nishanth 2/13).