TiE Hyderabad announces Srini Chandupatla as new President

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley is a global nonprofit organization devoted to entrepreneurs in all industries, at all stages, from incubation, throughout the entrepreneurial life cycle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad, the global entrepreneurial network, has announced Srini Chandupatla as the new President, in its 25th year.

With a global reach and a local focus, the heart of TiE efforts lies in its five foundational programs, – Mentoring, Networking, Education, Funding, and Incubation. TiE Hyderabad is one of its most vibrant chapters and Srini Chandupatla is going to be its Silver Jubilee President, a press release said.

Srini Chandupatla, who will take over the reins from Rashida Adenwala, with effect from January 1, is the co-founder of Manjeera Digital Systems, an angel investor, and a serial entrepreneur with more than twenty years of global experience primarily building technology startup businesses.