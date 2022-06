Tiger Cup: Sai Vikar, Rahul slam tons to guide Evergreen CC to victory

Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

CP Venkatesh of EMCC slammed 119 runs in the match against classic CC.

Hyderabad: P Sai Vikas Reddy (121) and Rahul Buddi (104) slammed centuries to guide Evergreen CC to a 200-run victory over Brothers XI in the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup, on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Galaxy CC 127/7 in 20 overs (Faheem 2/19, Shaik Adnan 2/22) lost to Ameerpet CC 128/5 in 19.2 overs (O Charanjeet Singh 51no); Evergreen CC 277/4 in 20 overs (Buddhi Rahul 104, P Sai Vikas Reddy 121) bt Brothers XI 77/8 in 20 overs;

Lords CC 114/8 in 20 overs (R Pranv Aditya 3/29) lost to Venus Cybertech CC 115/7 in 19 overs (M Kshitij Reddy 52, Shlok Jain 3/12); EMCC 224/3 in 20 overs (CP Venkatesh 119, Shaik Sohail 49no) bt Classic CC 72/7 in 20 overs (C Ashwad Rajiv 4/14); Sri Shyam CC 98/7 in 15 overs lost to Rakesh XI 99/3 in 11.2 overs; Sunshine CC 100/9 in 20 overs (A Nikunj Patel 3/21, TNR Mohit 3/10) lost to Adams XI 102/2 in 15.4 overs (Yash Satwalekar 47no); BDL 168/4 in 20 overs (K Hima Teja 80) bt Telangana CC 59 in 17.5 overs (P Srimukh Reddy 3/5, Shubham Bist 4/10); Golconda CC 53 in 15.4 overs (Ahmed Khan 2/5, Shiv Shankar 3/8, Nafeesul Haq 2/1) lost to Young Master CC 55/1 in 4.1 overs; Rushiraj CC 55 in 17.4 overs (Karthikeya Kak 2/13, Prithvi Reddy 2/3, Tanay Thyagarajan 2/5) lost to Sporting XI 59/1 in 5.4 overs.