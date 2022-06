Tiger Cup: Tilak slams ton in Gemini Friends’ big win

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: N Thakur Tilak Varma slammed a 44-ball 105 with the help of nine boundaries and eight sixes as his side Gemini Friends thrashed EMCC by 99 runs in the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Concorde 102/9 in 20 overs (Tushar Tripathi 42no; Mohd Mansoori 2/22) lost to Budding Stars 105/3 in 12.3 overs (P Nitish Reddy 69no); India Cements 168/7 in 20 overs (Sagar Chaurasia 56, Maruthi Reddy 40, Shreyas Vala 42; N Chand 4/32) bt Khalsa 154/8 in 20 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 41, K Sundesh 3/32, Arvind Swamy 2/25); Gemini Friends 171/8 in 20 overs (N Thakur Tilak Varma 105; Shashi Shekar 3/18, Harish Thakur 2/32, Rishab Baslas 2/31) bt EMCC 72 in 14 overs (Jesal Pravin 2/11, Abdul Ela Quraishi 4/16, P Vishnu 3/9); union Bank of India 122/9 in 20 overs (M Ravi Kiran 4/19, Vishal Sharma 2/18, Danny Derek Prince 3/18) bt State Bank of India 112/7 in 20 overs (T Suman 47; Amol Shinde 2/16, N Nitin Sai Yadav 3/27); R Dayanand 107 in 19.3 overs (K Vamshi Krishna 3/19, B Gopinath 2/15, A M Rajendra 2/15) lost to Cambridge XI 110/5 in 16 overs (B Venkat Sampath 44, CH Reddy 2/28); Hyd Bottling 126/8 in 20 overs (M Kanthi Kiran 47no; P Srimukh Reddy 3/27, K Jaydev Goud 2/12) bt BDL 117/8 in 20 overs (Mohd Taha Sheikh 2/20, K Sriharsha 2/11); SCRSA 73 in 15.2 overs (Shubham Ghanshyam 5/15, Mohd Arsalan Rizvi 3/13) lost to Rohit XI 74/4 in 13.3 overs (B Sudhakar 2/17); Evergreen 159/7 in 20 overs (Mayank Gupta 44, A Manish Reddy 3/33) bt Sporting XI 100 in 15.3 overs (Aman Upadhay 3/23, G Aniketh reddy 4/16).