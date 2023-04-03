Tiger poaching gang from Telangana nabbed in Maharashtra

An inter-state gang of six persons who allegedly killed a tiger in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and attempted to sell its skin was nabbed in Chandrapur district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Officials of Maharashtra's the forest department produce the accused poachers and the skin of a tiger to pressmen in Jiwati Taluq on Sunday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An inter-state gang of six persons who allegedly killed a tiger in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and attempted to sell its skin was nabbed in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday. The tiger skin was recovered from them.

Central Chanda Assistant Conservator of Forests Shrikanth Pawar told ‘Telangana Today’ that the accused persons were Vikas Madhav Gotmukle, Jyotiram Bhiku Pandraram, Dhondiram Limbu Cheekram, Tirupati Mahadu Cheekram, Sandeep Lingu Korange and Isru Somu Madavi, all from different parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

The six were detained when they were attempting to sell the tiger skin at Pataguda in Jiwati Taluq of Chandrapur district, following a tip-off.

Pawar said the poachers killed the tiger in the forests of Kumram Bheem Asifabad by poisoning it about one and a half years ago. The gang was trying to sell the skin to potential buyers since then. Forest officials, who received information on the movement of the tiger skin selling gang, launched a search three months back and managed to nab the six.

The ACF said investigating officials would inspect the spot of the offence on Tuesday. Maharashtra Forest officials a probe into the poaching incident was on and that more details would be divulged soon.

In-charge District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh said he would speak to his Maharashtra counterparts to find out details of the case.

Forests in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district see migration of tigers from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. Though the district has not recorded any recent incidents of tiger poaching in recent times, the latest incident has raised concerns over the safety of tigers here.

On March 25, three persons were arrested on the charges of poaching a tiger and selling its nails in Rangapet village of Bellampalli mandal. Six claws of a tiger were seized from them. Three more persons were arrested in the case on April 1.