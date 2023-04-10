TIHCL and Crux Management sign a pact

TIHCL and management consulting agency Crux Management signed a pact to collaborate in development of innovative solutions to address challenges faced by the MSMEs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited (TIHCL) and management consulting agency Crux Management signed a pact to collaborate in development of innovative solutions to address challenges faced by the MSMEs.

A brainchild of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, TIHCL supported several units and aided in revival of many units. The MOU was signed by TIHCL MD and CEO S. Venkateswarlu and Crux Management CEO Hema Jain.

The pact includes provision for joint research projects, training programs, and outreach activities, which will help in creating awareness, and promote best practices in the sector.

CEO of Crux Management Ms. Hema Jain said: “We are excited to partner with TIHCL and we believe our joint efforts will help in addressing the challenges faced by the MSMEs through mentoring and support as these firms will continue to be the vanguard of economic growth.

TIHCL MD and CEO S Venkateswarlu said “We are delighted to collaborate with Crux Management in our efforts to build and develop a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem dealing with challenges of manufacturing MSMEs.

