Tilak Varma trends on social media as he scores his maiden fifty

His 50-run innings against South Africa came as a great relief for Tilak Varma, considering the tremendous pressure on him to perform.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Tilak Varma had been struggling to score runs for a while, registering scores of 12, 7*, 31*, 29, 0, 1*, and 10 runs in his last seven outings for India.

However, in the deciding ODI match against South Africa, the southpaw scored his maiden fifty for India under pressure, establishing a partnership of over 100 runs with the centurion Sanju Samson.

He scored 52 off 77 balls, includes 5 fours and 1 six.

Tilak’s fans in India have taken to social media to praise the young lad by sharing pictures, posting comments, and liking posts on various platforms. Consequently, ‘Tilak Varma’ started trending on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

Check out a few reactions:

Sanju Samson fans to haters after maiden century in 3rd ODI vs Proteas. Well played KL Rahul, Tilak Varma and Lord Rinku Singh 🙏.#SanjuSamson #KLRahul#SAvIND #INDvsSA #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/hr4SKUQeRY — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) December 21, 2023

Maiden ODI FIFTY for @TilakV9 👏👏 Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have also brought up the 100-run partnership between them.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/k5Ocd30QkI — Amit Ranjan (@amitranjan3095) December 21, 2023

Clear of sky,tilak varma,ishan ,kl Rahul,shreyas iyer

Take a bow ❤️Sanju Samson 👑 https://t.co/3ttya3jHUk — Naveed 🇵🇸 (@naveedsiiuu7) December 21, 2023