Tilak Varma trends on social media as he scores his maiden fifty

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:21 PM, Thu - 21 December 23
Hyderabad: Tilak Varma had been struggling to score runs for a while, registering scores of 12, 7*, 31*, 29, 0, 1*, and 10 runs in his last seven outings for India.

However, in the deciding ODI match against South Africa, the southpaw scored his maiden fifty for India under pressure, establishing a partnership of over 100 runs with the centurion Sanju Samson.

He scored 52 off 77 balls, includes 5 fours and 1 six.

Tilak’s fans in India have taken to social media to praise the young lad by sharing pictures, posting comments, and liking posts on various platforms. Consequently, ‘Tilak Varma’ started trending on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

Check out a few reactions:

 

