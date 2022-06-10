Time for parents to get children vaccinated as schools set to reopen: DPH

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: The reopening of schools in the coming days and the ongoing surge of Covid infections across Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, should convince parents of children and adolescents between 12 years and 18 years to administer them with Covid vaccines, senior health officials here on Friday said.

The coming weeks will witness reopening of schools and it would be difficult to convince children and youngsters to keep wearing masks through the day in their classrooms. Given the steady rise of Covid infections, there is always a chance of a spread in Covid infections in schools. “This is the ideal time for parents to take a positive decision and get their wards administered with Covid vaccines,” Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Friday said.

At present, in the 15 to 17 years of age group, about 92 per cent of the eligible adolescents in Telangana have received the first vaccine while 82 per cent have received the second Covid dose. In 12 to 14 years category, about 89 per cent of the eligible children have received the first dose while 54 per cent have received the second dose of Covid vaccine.

The DPH has urged private schools in Hyderabad to take the lead and contact the health authorities for conducting vaccine mela within the school campus.

“If school managements in Hyderabad can convince parents and children then our medical teams will visit the school campus and conduct vaccine administration drive free of cost. While almost all the eligible individuals have already received at least one dose of Covid vaccine, it is the children and adolescents, aged from 12 years to 18 years, who are yet to be fully vaccinated,” DPH added.