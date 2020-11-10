‘Timely screening of cancer key to defeat it’

Information on how to adopt simple lifestyle tips that will keep cancer at bay was also shared by the students

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally organised a special virtual assembly to mark National Cancer Awareness Day on November 7. Students of class VII joined the online session. A short speech on why National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated was delivered.

The presentations shared by students reflected on cancer-causing foods like chips, coke, processed meat, etc and to create awareness about the risk factors associated with these types of food items. Information on how to adopt simple lifestyle tips that will keep cancer at bay was also shared by the students.

Teachers spoke at the event and highlighted on the importance of physical activity in reducing cancer risk and stressed that prevention is better than cure. Timely screening of the disease is vital to cure, they said.

