Tinder adds ‘Happy Pride’ badge to help queer members find community

Tinder has also been a safe space for the queer community to come out, offering members a way to explore their preferences and meet new people online.

Hyderabad: As one of the first dating apps to expand gender identities and sexualities represented on its platform, Tinder has always been an inclusive place. The popular dating app has also been a safe space for the queer community to come out, offering members a way to explore their preferences and meet new people online.

To better support and celebrate these members, LGBTQIA+ and allies alike, Tinder is introducing an authentic and relatable way to celebrate Pride with new profile stickers, giving them more options to express themselves and connect with others.

“Our LGBTQIA+ members aged 18-25 have more than doubled in the last two years, and the community is the fastest growing population on Tinder. We’re so honoured to play a role in their journey from coming out to finding community, and are committed to creating more inclusive ways to make the authentic connections,” says Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder.

The new stickers include:

Happy Pride – Pride is a celebration for all, whether you’re just out online or proudly out to the world

Proud Ally – Allyship and support are incredibly meaningful to the queer community and something to be celebrated

Tinder, in partnership with Gaysi Family, is also bringing back its Queer Made Weekend, a two-day festival that is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and amplifying businesses and products made, owned and/or run by India’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Queer Made Weekend will be held on June 10 and 11 in Mumbai, and June 17 and 18 in Delhi. Queer caterers, mixologists, musicians, artists and more will be present at Queer Made Weekend celebrating and supporting all things queer made, run and owned.

Tinder’s Pride stickers will be available in the app beginning June. Members can view The Pride Sticker Center and add stickers to their profile by tapping on in-app notifications.