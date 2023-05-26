Tirumala: 24 hours for Sarvadarshan

On Thursday, all the compartments of the Vaikuntam queue complex and the Narayanagiri Garden Sheds were filled with devotees.

Hyderabad: The rush of devotees at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD) has increased in the past two weeks, as summer vacation has begun. On Thursday, all the compartments of the Vaikuntam queue complex and the Narayanagiri Garden Sheds were filled with devotees.

TTD officials said that the devotees in the queue without tokens may have to wait for 24 hours for darshan. They have taken necessary precautions to ensure that the devotees are provided with food and water in the queue.

Earlier, TTD has taken key decisions over VIP darshan breaks and Arjitha Seva to reduce darshan hours for common pilgrims. The temple also released Rs 300 special tickets on May 24 and accommodation tokens.

The TTD has appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the officials.