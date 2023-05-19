Tirumala: Maha Samprokshanam of Govindaraja Swamy temple from May 21

The rituals will be performed in connection with the completion of the gold plating works of Vimana Gopuram which started in September 14, 2021.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:51 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organize Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple at Tirupati from May 21 to 25.

According to the Agama Shastra, the rituals will be performed in connection with the completion of the gold plating works of Vimana Gopuram which started in September 14, 2021.

The gold plating of the gopuram cost Rs 32 crore and used up to 100 kg of gold and 4,300 kg of copper.

The TTD states that on May 21 in Yagashala, the ritual of Punyahavachanam and Raksha Bandhanam would be conducted in the morning, followed by Srivari Kalakarshanam in the evening.

On May 22 and 23 other vedic rituals will be conducted in the morning and evening.

The rituals, such as Jaladivasam and Bimba Sthapana, Maha Shanti Thirumanjanam in the evening, and other Vedic pujas, will take place at Yagashala on May 24.

The Mithuna Lagnam on May 25 will take place between 7.45 am and 9.15 am, and during this muhurtham, the rituals of Kumbh Aradhana, Nivedana, Homams, Maha Purnahuti, and Maha Samprokshanam will be performed.

After Akshata Arohanam and Archaka Bahumanam, devotees are allowed for the darshan of the deity starting around 10.30 am. The Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva will take place in Mada Streets in the evening.

With Ankurarpanam on May 25, the yearly Brahmotsavams will take place from May 26 to June 3.