Tirumala Jeeyar Swamiji’s ‘Chaturmasa Deeksha’ from July 21

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 06:30 PM

Tirumala: The significant element of Sanatana Vaidika Hindu Dharma, the annual Chaturmasa Deeksha of Tirumala Pontiffs will commence from July 21.

It is a tradition that during the holy four months of Shravana, Bhadra Pada, Ashvayuja and Karthika, Acharya Purushas (holy men) observe holy bath, Japam, Homas and Vratam for the well-being of humanity, according to a press release issued by the TTD here on Friday.

As per the tradition set by Sri Vaishnava Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, the four-month Chaturmasa Vrata Deeksha will be commenced by both pontiffs of Tirumala.

On that day, along with their disciples, they first pave their visit to Sri Varaha Swamy temple and Swamy Pushkarani and later to the Srivari temple following the age-old tradition.

They will be ceremoniously received at the temple Mahadwaram by the temple authorities. After Srivari Darshan the pontiffs will be presented with Melchat Vastram and Noolchat Vastram to Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.