Watch: TTD condemns YouTuber after prank video shot at Tirumala temple goes viral

A prank video shot by a YouTuber in Tirumala temple attracted ire of TTD, which said legal action would be initiated against the pranksters and termed it as a 'heinous' act hurting sentiments of the devout

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 07:56 PM

Screengrab of the video showing the bunch of men pulling of a prank at the shot Tirumala Srivari temple.

Tirumala : A prank video shot in Tirumala Srivari temple in which some YouTubers pose as a TTD employee and act as if they are opening a compartment to allow waiting pilgrims to have darshan in the queue line, has attracted condemnation from the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD).

A TTD spokesman condemned the video and warned that legal action will be taken against such mischief players.

A TTD press release on Thursday ‘ termed’ the shooting of the video as a “heinous act”. The video taken by some Tamil YouTubers hurt the sentiments of the devotees while going for darshan in the queue at Tirumala.

Going into the details, some YouTubers made a prank video acting like a TTD employee as if unlocking a compartment and releasing pilgrims for darshan. The devotees who are waiting in the compartments got up expecting that their compartment is released.

The prankster, then runs away from the compartment laughing mischievously and even released the video on social media which has gone viral, especially in Tamil Nadu.

“Usually, mobiles of devotees are being deposited in the Vaikuntham queue complex after moving from the Narayangiri sheds. The miscreants made this video playing with the sentiments of devotees while they were in Narayana Giri sheds”, the press release added asserting that legal action will be taken against such mischief players.