Tirumala: VIP break darshan cancelled on September 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:52 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to cancel all VIP break darshans on September 12 (Tuesday) in view of the Salakatla Brahmotsavams, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam scheduled to be held on September 12.

Consequently, no letters of recommendation for VIP Break darshan will be accepted on September 11. A TTD spokesman urged the devotees to make note of this and cooperate with the TTD.