TTD to host three-day Sanatana Dharmika Sadas summit from February 3 to 5

By PTI Published Date - 31 January 2024, 02:55 PM

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is set to conduct a three-day Sanatana Dharmika Sadas summit from February 3 to 5, inviting peethadipatis (pontiffs) from across the country.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the summit is aimed at leading a spiritual movement to sustain the values of Hindu Sanatana Dharma (religion) for future generations.

“TTD has been organising a wide range of spiritual programmes under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), preventing religious conversions in remote and backward areas,” Reddy said in a press release.

Such programmes are aimed at taking forward the values embedded in the great epics and the heritage, culture and religious texts of the Hindu faith to the masses, especially younger generations, according to Reddy.

As many as 57 pontiffs and seers have already confirmed participation, and their suggestions in the ensuing Dharmika Sadas will further strengthen Sanatana Dharma, Reddy said.

Among the programmes already organised by TTD to prevent proselytisation in remote areas are Dalit Govindam, Kalyanamastu and Kaisika Dwadasi.