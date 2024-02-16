VIP letters for Tirumala Darshan: TS Endowments officials to talk to AP officials

16 February 2024

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy on Friday assured members in the Assembly that the State Endowments Department officials would talk to their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh to ensure that the letters issued by MLAs and MLCs from Telangana were honoured by the TTD for facilitating special darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple.

Sharing the concern voiced by Payal Shankar, BJP MLA from Adilabad, over the treatment being meted out to devotees carrying recommendation letters from elected representatives of the State, he stated that the government would try to sort out the issue by taking it up with the AP government.

Payal Shankar said the recommendation letters issued by the MLAs and MLCs from State were not being honoured by TTD officials. The devotees carrying such letters were being ill-treated. Devotees from Telangana always deserved equal treatment, he insisted, appealing to the government to take the initiative to sort out the issue at a higher level.