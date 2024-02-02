Chilkur chief priest invited for TTD’s Dharmika Sadas

The Sadas (meeting), which will feature nearly 60 Peethadhipathis (pontiffs) from across the country, is being organized with an aim to take forward the values embedded in the great epics, heritage, culture and religious texts of Hindu Dharma to reach the public especially the younger generation of today across the nation, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 04:49 PM

Hyderabad: The Chief Archaka of Chilkur Balaji Temple, C S Rangarajan has been invited under ‘Adhyatmika Guru’ category to present his views in the upcoming three-day Sanatana Dharmika Sadas between February 3 and 5, which is being organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Rangarajan would be presenting his opinions and suggestions at the TTD Sadas on February 4. “While thanking the TTD, Chairman, Karunakar Reddy and the EO of TTD, AV Dharma Reddy for the special invite, Rangarajan hoped that the attending seers will collectively help develop an action plan to strengthen Hindu Dharma from the grass root level. Rangarajan also expressed confidence that the Dharmika Sadas programme will help to enhance the ethical and spiritual values among the citizens and especially youth.