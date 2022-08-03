Tirupati: 2 smugglers held, 30 red sanders logs seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Representational Image.

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Task force police on Wednesday arrested two sandalwood smugglers and seized 30 red sandal logs valued at over Rs. 50 lakhs.

On a tip off, a police team carried out a combing operation, Task Force Superintendent of Police M. Sundhar Rao, said.

He stated that a person was found moving suspiciously at a railway track near Krishi Vignana Kendra. Police caught him and identified him as Tirupati Subrahmanyam, 30, and searched the place to find 10 red sandal logs in the area. On questioning further, the police were told that he and his relative Satish tried to smuggle red sandal logs upon which the police found another 20 sandal logs hidden at Chikigutta.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.