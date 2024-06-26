Telangana: TJUDA calls off protests after talks with Health Minister

The Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha, along with senior health officials held detailed discussions over the demands raised by TJUDA.

By M. Sai Gopal Updated On - 26 June 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), which was leading the indefinite medical strike in teaching hospitals and had temporarily paused the protests on Wednesday, has called-off their protests following successful talks with Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday.

The Health Minister along with senior health officials held detailed discussions over the demands raised by TJUDA. With the State government, as part of efforts to meet the demands of the protesting junior doctors, according an administrative sanction of Rs 204.85 crore to take up construction of hostels in teaching hospitals, the junior doctors called off their stir.

The State government has released a Government Order (GO RT No 244) dated June, 26, 2024, sanctioning Rs. 204.85 crore for the civic works at for medical students and other civil works within the campuses of Osmania Medical College (OMC), Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal.

Out of the Rs 204.85 crore, a total of Rs. 80 crore has been allocated for construction of ladies hostel, Rs 35 crore for men’s hostel, Rs 6 crore for construction of a dental hostel and 90 lakh for repairs of renovation of boys hostel and laying CC roads at OMC.

Similarly, Rs 42 crore has been allocated to construct a ladies hostel, Rs 23 crore for men’s hostel and Rs 14.50 crore for construction of Senior Residents Hostel Block at Gandhi Medical College campus. The State government has also sanctioned Rs 2.75 crore for construction of an internal cement concrete road at KMC, Warangal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that the members of TJUDA thanked the State government for sanctioning Rs. 204 crore for developing infrastructure. “We have taken concrete measures to address the issues raised by junior doctors. Regarding the construction of new building at OGH, the matter is still in courts and we are very hopeful for an early resolution of the issues,” he said.