TMREIS to set up School of Sports Excellence

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Advisor to the Government for Minority Affairs and president of TMREI society, AK Khan. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: To identify and nurture sporting talent at an early age from among its students, the Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) will soon be setting up a School of Sports Excellence.

Advisor to the Government for Minority Affairs and president of TMREIS, AK Khan said more than 7000 students were studying in the 200 odd residential institutions started by TMREIS and a good number of them have excelled at various sporting events held across the country. “Students who are good in sports will be identified and accommodated in the School of Sports Excellence. Best equipment, guidance from coaches and trainers, and a healthy diet will be provided to them so that they become good sportsmen,” he said.

Some of the students of TMREIS schools have taken up expeditions in different parts of the world including scaling the Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa, and Mount Elbrus in Russia, while others participated and won awards in various indoor and outdoor game events.

The TMREIS management will get in touch with the Sports Authority of Telangana State and other sports schools in the State and seek their help in arranging for training. “Preferably a college in the city will be designated as School of Sports Excellence as here we have access to experienced trainers, proper grounds and big stadia. Also, experts can visit the college and guide the students,” said Khan.

On the academic front, the TMREIS is guiding the students to crack admission seeking tests at both State and National levels by providing coaching right from eight standard or intermediate levels. “A few junior colleges have been identified as Centres of Excellence for different admission seeking test. The students admitted in these colleges are given special coaching for IIT/JEE, NEET, EAMCET, CA, CPT, CLAT, UPSC , NDA, LAWCET etc. for getting admission in premier institutions like IIT, NIT, AIIMS, NALSAR etc.,” he said. Also there are junior colleges where vocational courses like are taught.