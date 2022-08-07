Toddler dies of burns in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A toddler died after hot water spilled on him at his house in Tappachabutra.

Two-year-old Syed Abu Bakar, lived at Sarwarnagar along with his parents. On Thursday afternoon, the boy’s mother Saniya, had kept a bucket of hot water in the washroom for bathing. The boy went into the washroom and kicked the bucket in a playful mood following which hot water spilled on him resulting in serious burns. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where he died due to burns on Sunday morning, said Tappachabutra sub inspector, Md Abdul Adil Riyaz Khan.

A case is registered by the Tappachabutra police and investigation going on.