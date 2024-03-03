| Toddy Bars On The Lines Of Bar And Restaurants Says Ponnam

Toddy bars on the lines of bar and restaurants, says Ponnam

Addressing a Gowda Sangham meeting here on Sunday, the Minister said traditional occupations were undergoing transformation and modernizing the services.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 08:59 PM

File Photo: Ponnam Prabhakar

Mahabubnagar: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said efforts were being made to establish toddy bars in the State on the lines of bar and restaurants.

Addressing a Gowda Sangham meeting here on Sunday, the Minister said traditional occupations were undergoing transformation and modernizing the services.

Similarly, the occupation of toddy tappers needs to be transformed and modernized to help them continue their occupation with self respect, besides initiating measures to curb sale of adulterated toddy, he said.

Stating that people’s issues would be addressed by the Congress party, the Minister appealed to the people to vote for the party in the ensuing Lok Sabha and elect party candidate Vamsichand Reddy with huge majority.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao also spoke.