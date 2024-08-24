Toddy tapper dies after falling off palm tree in Mancherial

Published Date - 24 August 2024, 07:11 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A toddy tapper died after falling off a palm tree at Subbarampalle village in Chennur mandal on Friday evening.

Mukkera Satyanarayana Goud, 38, slipped from the top of the tree and fell onto the ground while he was trying to gather toddy, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Some of his colleagues noticed his body and informed the family members of the tapper. Satyanarayana has a wife.