Tokyo to host Formula E race in March 2024

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will race on the streets of Tokyo for the first time next March

By PTI Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

London: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will race on the streets of Tokyo for the first time next March as the series targets more world cities to host debut races in its landmark tenth season.

The provisional calendar for Season 10 was published today by Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) following ratification by the FIA World Motor Sport Council and with the support of local ASNs (National Sporting Authorities) for each host city.

The race in Tokyo on Saturday, 30 March 2024 will be the first FIA-sanctioned world championship motorsport event held in Tokyo. Twenty-two drivers from 11 teams will race the innovative GEN3 race car – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – on roads around the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre on the Tokyo Bay waterfront.

Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have been working together to bring the race to the city to support the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) initiative, part of the Zero Emission Tokyo strategy. The city has a climate action plan that aims to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, said, “I am delighted by the official decision that Tokyo will host a Formula E race in March 2024. Centering on spreading the use of zero emission vehicles, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is accelerating actions in all realms to realize Zero Emission Tokyo, an environmentally advanced city that does not emit carbon dioxide.

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will begin in Mexico City on Saturday, 13 January following the success of a sold-out opening race to begin Season 9.

Three rounds of the 17-race provisional calendar are listed as To Be Determined (TBD) while Formula E continues advanced discussions with a range of potential host cities that would see the championship create more showpiece race events in iconic global locations.