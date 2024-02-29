Tollywood Director Krish Jagarlamudi absconding in Gachibowli drug case

Officials informed the court that a notice was issued to Krish asking him to appear before them for recording his statement and also taking a drug test

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 February 2024, 06:46 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police investigating the drug case surrounding a star hotel in Gachibowli, took a crucial turn as the investigation officials informed the court that director Krish Jagarlamudi, a suspect in the case, was absconding.

Officials informed the court that a notice was issued to Krish asking him to appear before them for recording his statement and also taking a drug test. They were currently looking out for him.

In the remand report submitted in the court, the police said the prime suspect Vivek’s driver, Praveen and drug peddler Mirza Wahid Baig were added as suspect numbers 11 and 12 in the case. Elaborating further about the case, police said drug peddler Syed Abbas Ali confessed the hotel premises was often used for illegal activities including consuming drugs since at least a year now.

Officials alleged that Krish, and other suspect Nirbhay Sindhi consumed drugs in the hotel room on February 24, which was participated by Swetha, Lissi Ganesh and Neel as well. Their WhatsApp chats also confirmed that they invited friends to the party.

Further, police alleged that Krish and Nirbhay frequently met at the hotel for parties. On Sunday too, all suspects consumed 3 grams of cocaine with the help of white paper rolls.

You Tuber suspect missing:

On the other hand, another suspect Lissi, a YouTuber and short films actor, has been missing ever since the drug case was booked against her. A missing complaint in this regard was lodged by her sister Kushitha, also an actor.