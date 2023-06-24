RPF Secunderabad officials seized narcotics worth Rs.2.43 crore in 2023

As a part of the efforts, the RPF intensified its checks in trains and identified black spots in coordination with the NCB and other law enforcement agencies to target drug peddlers.

Hyderabad: Under their Operation Narcos, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division officials have seized narcotics worth Rs.2.43 crore so far this year.

To curb the flow of narcotics through trains, Operation Narcos was launched by the RPF, which is empowered to conduct search, seizure and arrest under the NDPS Act. As a part of the efforts, the RPF intensified its checks in trains and identified black spots in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other law enforcement agencies to target drug peddlers.

In 2022, the RPF Secunderabad recovered narcotics products in 35 incidents valued at Rs 7.84 crore and arrested 41 persons for drug smuggling. This year so far, the officials arrested nine persons and seized narcotics worth Rs. 2.43 crore in 10 incidents. There has been an increase of 182.5 per cent in the seizure value of narcotic products compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.

On Thursday night, a total of 41 kilos of marijuana worth over Rs.41 lakh was seized from Konark Express during a routine checking at Khammam railway station.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee said the RPF, Secunderabad division, intensified its checks in trains in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to target those involved in the illegal trade.