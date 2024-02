| Narcotics Control Bureau Busts Drug Racket At Gachibowli Hotel Three Detained

Police sources said those detained include the son of a political leader.

26 February 2024

Hyderabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau officials along with local police busted a drug racket and detained three persons at a star hotel in Gachibowli on Sunday night.

Police seized a huge amount of psychotropic substance from the spot.

The officials raided the premises during the midnight dinner and the suspects were in possession of cocaine.