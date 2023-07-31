Tomato prices cross Rs 200 in Telangana’s Karimnagar

08:03 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Karimnagar: For the first time in recent times, tomato prices have crossed Rs 200 in the district. Though it was being sold at between Rs 100 a kg and Rs 150 a kg till a few days ago, it swelled to Rs 200 on Sunday, courtesy the heavy rains that damaged standing crops especially vegetables in a big way in the two Telugu states.

Lack of local crop is the main reason for the spurt in the prices of tomato. Vegetable orchards were damaged due to hailstorms and unseasonal rains that witnessed the district in March and April. The high temperatures recorded later worsen the situation further. As a result, the yield of vegetables declined in a major way.

Due to lack of crop in the State, traders are bringing it from Chittoor and Madanapalle of Andhra Pradesh and Aurangabad of Maharashtra resulting in a surge in the prices. The recent rains then damaged the crop in the neighboring States too. Taking an advantage of the situation, farmers, who stocked the crop, hiked prices abnormally with a view to earn huge amounts. As a result, the price has now crossed Rs 200 a kg.

A retired government employee, Rajamouli, said he never saw such a price in 70 years. Rs 100 was the highest price he had spent so far to purchase tomatoes.

Most people are now buying only 250 grams.