TOMCOM invites applications for hospitality jobs in Japan

The TOMCOM is holding a screening test from 10 am, Monday, February 12 at Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad to shortlist candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) , the recruiting agency under the department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is inviting applications from hotel management diploma and degree holders in Telangana who are interested in pursuing job opportunities and migrate to Japan for a package of 1 to 1.5 lakhs per annum, a press release said.

Individuals experienced in the hotel industry, F &B or in kitchen work are also eligible to apply. Skilled and semi-skilled workers between the age group of 20 to 27 will be guided through the legal process of recruitment and migration.

TOMCOM, has been given a special mandate seeing the growing demand for hospitality sector in Japan to facilitate placement of skilled and semiskilled workers between the age group of 20 to 27 years by guiding the candidates through a legal process of migration.

Selected candidates will be given residential training in required skill sets and language training. Interested candidates can reach out to the HR manager of TOMCOM on 8125251408 or email their resumes on hrm-tomcom-letf@telangana.gov.in. More information is available on their website, www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in.