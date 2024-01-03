Home | News | Tomcom To Guide Candidates To Migrate To Japan For Recruitment In Hospitality Sector

TOMCOM to guide candidates to migrate to Japan for recruitment in hospitality sector There is a high demand for hospitality sector in Japan and these jobs come with an attractive salary package of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per month. By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Wed - 3 January 24 Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, with a specific mandate to facilitate overseas placement to qualified skilled and semiskilled workers from Telangana. In pursuance of this mandate, TOMCOM has entered into partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in different countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, and UK.

There is a high demand for hospitality sector in Japan and these jobs come with an attractive salary package of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per month, and TOMCOM will guide candidates through a safe and legal recruitment process, facilitating their migration to Japan, a press release said.

Candidates must have a diploma or degree in hotel management or an experience in the hotel industry as F&B and in the age group of 22 to 27 years. Residential training on Japanese language and additional professional skills required will be provided to the selected candidates.

To enroll, interested persons can contact TOMCOM HR Manager, 9100798204 / 7893566493 / 9849639539 or e-mail resume to hrm-tomcom-letf@telangana.gov.in, on or before January 7. More details can be had from www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in