TOMCOM invites applications for Nursing jobs in Japan, Germany

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, B.Sc Nursing,GNM and ANM diploma holders aged between 22-30 years can apply for nursing job opportunities in Japan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 January 2024, 04:47 PM

Nizamabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, has invited applications for nursing job vacancies in Japan and Germany.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, B.Sc Nursing,GNM and ANM diploma holders aged between 22-30 years can apply for nursing job opportunities in Japan. Successfully placed candidates will get 1.5-1.8 lakhs per month.

Also Read Hyderabad-based organisation Swecha launches AI Chandamama Kathalu

Whereas, for the Nursing Apprenticeship Programme in Germany, candidates who have secured 60 percent or more marks in Intermediate in the age group of 18-28 years can apply. Candidates on successful placement in Germany will get a stipend of Rs. 1 lakh per month during training and a salary of Rs. 3 lakh per month after placement.

Residential training in Japanese & German languages and additional professional skills required to work in Japan & Germany will be provided to the selected candidates later in Hyderabad, the release added.

Interested candidates may mail their resumes to tomcom.germany@gmail.com or contact 8919047600/9573945684/6302292450.