TOMCOM invites applications for Nursing jobs in Japan, Germany

Nizamabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, has invited applications for nursing job vacancies in Japan and Germany.
According to a press release issued here on Sunday, B.Sc Nursing,GNM and ANM diploma holders aged between 22-30 years can apply for nursing job opportunities in Japan. Successfully placed candidates will get 1.5-1.8 lakhs per month.
Whereas, for the Nursing Apprenticeship Programme in Germany, candidates who have secured 60 percent or more marks in Intermediate in the age group of 18-28 years can apply. Candidates on successful placement in Germany will get a stipend of Rs. 1 lakh per month during training and a salary of Rs. 3 lakh per month after placement.
Residential training in Japanese & German languages and additional professional skills required to work in Japan & Germany will be provided to the selected candidates later in Hyderabad, the release added.
Interested candidates may mail their resumes to tomcom.germany@gmail.com or contact 8919047600/9573945684/6302292450.