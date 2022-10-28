Top Whirlpool Washing Machine in India 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

While many new brands are taking advantage of the growing market demand, one brand that has remained an ace player in this segment for years is Whirlpool.

Hyderabad: The popularity of washing machines as essential home appliances has grown over the last few decades. While many new brands are taking advantage of the growing market demand, one brand that has remained an ace player in this segment for years is Whirlpool.

Starting its journey in India with compact washers in early 1987, the brand today offers an advanced range of semi-

automatic and fully automatic washing machines. With its long line of innovative yet cost-effective models, Whirlpool has become synonymous with quality washing machines in India.

Given this legacy, you would undoubtedly want to check out top-selling Whirlpool washing machines before buying a new model online. We’ve done the homework for you and curated the following list of the top washing machines from the brand. Now all you have to do is go through this list and pick your ideal match!

Whirlpool 8 kg Ace Super Soak Washing Machine (Semi-Automatic, Top-Load) The Super Soak technology of this Whirlpool washing machine scrubs and soaks your dirty laundry for 25 minutes to easily remove the toughest stains.

Additionally, the powerful impeller lends a hand in loosening dirt fragments from clothes for a superior cleaning experience. To add to your convenience, this model also comes with an ACE workstation and a multi-utility tray which you can use to sort and stack your laundry load.

Moreover, the semi-automatic washing machine also has a built-in lint filter that picks up micro-fibres from your washed load to keep your drains from clogging. The Whirlpool model should be your top pick if you’re looking for a washing machine that can meet your nuclear family’s washing needs without exceeding your budget threshold.

Whirlpool Super Atom 70S Washing Machine (Semi-Automatic, Top-Load) If you wish to find a permanent solution to hand-scrubbing your laundry, you should opt for this Whirlpool washing machine. This model is perfect for families with up to 3 members and has a built-in collar scrubber and an integrated scrub station.

The back-flow design of the scrub station ensures zero wastage by allowing the detergent water from your scrubbed load to flow back into the wash tub. This washing machine ditches the small wash tub design for a large 66L one, providing ample space for your soiled load to be cleaned thoroughly. With this Whirlpool washer, you can enjoy three custom wash programs and an end-of-cycle buzzer.

Whirlpool 6.5 Kg Stainwash Pro Washing Machine (Fully Automatic, Top Load) This Whirlpool washing machine is tough

on both stains and germs. It features a built-in heater and three custom heating modes to ensure your clothes get the care they deserve.

The special Stainwash program onboard can remove tough stains even after the initial 48-hour window has

passed. The 6-stage stain wash cleaning process, coupled with the Hot Catalytic Soak feature, helps improve cleaning performance while minimising detergent use.

Thus, with this model, you won’t have to worry about ketchup stains ruining your favourite shirt. Since this Whirlpool washer comes with Zero Pressure Fill and Hard Water Wash technologies, it’s appropriate for places with low water pressure and high TDS levels.

Whirlpool 7.5 kg 360° Bloomwash Pro Washing Machine (Fully Automatic, Top-Load) This Whirlpool washing machine’s stylish and practical edge-to-edge design makes it the perfect fit for the modern home. The edge-to-edge glass door gives it an enhanced aesthetic appeal while ensuring a better view of the load inside and convenient access to the wash tub.

For a thorough cleaning experience, the Hexa Bloom impeller rotates clothes in a 360-degree motion, loosening dirt fragments without hampering the quality of the fabric. Additionally, thanks to the latest Hotmatic technology, this Whirlpool model can remove not just 25 but up to 50 tough stains.

This washer features an advanced microprocessor and IntelliSensor that intuitively gauge the fabric quality to tweak heat levels and prevent fabric damage. Apart from three custom heating modes, you can also enjoy four custom Power Dry modes.

Moreover, since this washing machine comes with Whirlpool’s Dynamix technology, you won’t have to be bothered by detergent residues on your washed clothes. Whirlpool 8 Kg Freshcare Washing Machine (Fully Automatic, Front-Load) If

you want your clothes to get the customised care they deserve, opt for this ace front-load model from Whirlpool.

Equipped with a 6th Sense SoftMove technology, this washing machine adapts its drum motions and rotation speed to fit the laundry load and fabric type. The Clean+ technology of this model personalised cleaning actions per the degree of soiling. Furthermore, the IntelliSense inverter motor maximises cleaning efficiency while minimising noise and vibrations.

Thus, you can catch up on some reading or take a quick nap while this Whirlpool washing machine thoroughly cleans your laundry loads. The Colour 15° technology of this washer prevents colour fading and ensures that your clothes remain vibrant even after multiple washes.

Additionally, this model comes with Whirlpool’s latest SteamCare technology to ensure an odour-free and hygienic tub. There’s no better option than a Whirlpool washing machine for those who wish to enjoy some respite from their daily laundry chores on a budget.