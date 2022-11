TOSS extends applications date for admissions into SSC, Inter courses

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:41 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admissions into SSC and Intermediate courses for the academic year 2022-23 up to November 30.

For more details, visit the website https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/.

