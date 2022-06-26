Telangana: Inter syllabus of TOSS to undergo major revamp

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: The intermediate syllabus of the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) is set to undergo a major revamp this academic year.

To begin with, the syllabus of History, Economics, Political Science subjects, and Telugu, Hindi, English, Arabic and Urdu languages are being revised under the first phase of the textbooks revision.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had constituted eight expert committees comprising professors from universities, degree and intermediate lecturers and subject experts of the SCERT. A two-day workshop on the syllabus revision was also conducted by the SCERT on June 24 and 25.

This is the first time since the formation of Telangana State that such revision of syllabus of the intermediate for the TOSS is taking place. All details pertaining to Telangana history, culture, tradition, literature and eminent persons will be included in the revised syllabus. In the next phase of the revision, the SCERT will be taking up the revision of mathematics and science subjects.

“Since formation of the State, the same syllabus for intermediate is being followed. So, it was decided to revise the syllabus this academic year for three subjects and five languages. The new TOSS intermediate textbooks will be made available before commencement of the next academic year,” an SCERT official said.

There are a total of 935 study centres for candidates to pursue intermediate through the TOSS. Every year, around 40,000 candidates take admission into intermediate. So far, these students were given study material prepared based on the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The new syllabus is being designed and developed as per the guidelines of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Last year, new textbooks with revised syllabus were made available for the TOSS SSC.

Telugu mandatory

This academic year, Telugu has also been made mandatory for the students of the TOSS. Those candidates appearing for Class X exams through TOSS must take the Telugu language exam.

As per the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act 2018, all the schools irrespective of their affiliation to different school boards must teach Telugu language for students of Classes I to X from this year.