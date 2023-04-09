Toyota to release 10 EV models by 2026

Toyota Motor Corporation announced plans to roll out 10 new battery-powered EV models by 2026, with sales reaching 1.5 million that year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:12 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As electric vehicles have a booming demand now, Toyota Motor Corporation announced plans to roll out 10 new battery-powered EV (electric vehicle) models by 2026, with sales reaching 1.5 million that year.

Hiroki Nakajima, executive vice president at Toyota, said, “We will be drastically changing the structure of the vehicle and manufacturing process for the next-generation EV. It’s the new world of battery-electric vehicles. To do that, we are creating the new special unit to cut various (existing or traditional) constraints to undertake new challenges.” So we can expect Toyota may launch its new EV models in India by 2026.

Also, Toyota will officially launch the new body in May. Next-generation EVs’ cruising range per charge will increase by twofold due to better battery efficiency. Additionally, they will include a new software operating system that will enable drivers to personalise driving functions. It seems like Toyota is set to boost its EV strategy. It also announced its EV sales target for 2030, with 3.5 million unit sales globally.