TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy insulting farmers: Indrakaran

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy is ignorant of the agriculture sector and was making statements against the farmers, said Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:04 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

File Photo

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was insulting farmers, while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was transforming agriculture into a festival. He was speaking at a meeting held by farmers in protest of Revanth Reddy’s remarks against free continuous supply of power, at Swarna village in Sarangapur mandal on Thursday.

Indrakaran Reddy said the TPCC chief was ignorant of the agriculture sector and was making statements against the farmers. He stated that farmers would chase Revanth Reddy away for belittling them. He found fault with Reddy for stating that farmers need only 3 hours of electricity for agriculture needs instead of 24 hours.

The meeting approved a resolution seeking continuation of free supply of power for 24 hours and opposing three hour long supply.