‘Telangana farmers will teach Congress lesson in Assembly elections’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Farmers are passing a resoluton at Anantha Sagar village in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Farmers across Siddipet district organised protest programmes at Rythu Vedikas on Tuesday against the comments made by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

The farmers said they wanted to cultivate three crops as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was supplying uninterrupted 24X7 power supply to the farming sector. The farmers raised slogans saying “We need three crops in a year, not a three-hour power supply per day”.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, who participated in a protest programme at Anantha Sagar Rythu Vedika in Chinna Koduru Mandal, said many farmers had died by suicide during the Congress rule since the government could not supply sufficient power to meet the farmer’s needs. Stating that Revanth Reddy wanted to bring back those old days, Sharma said the people of Telangana would teach the Congress a lesson in the coming elections.

The farmers also passed a resolution opposing the Revanth Reddy’s remarks.

