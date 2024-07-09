TPCC vice-president wants Naidu to stay away from Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 09:13 PM

TPCC Senoir Vice President G Niranjan

Hyderabad: Even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy welcomed his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu with open arms barely three days ago, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president G Niranjan on Tuesday said that Naidu should stay away from Telangana politics if both the Telugu States were to prosper and develop with mutual cooperation.

Addressing a press conference here, Niranjan said the people of Telangana were not happy with the welcome and honours extended to Chandrababu Naidu last week in Hyderabad. The TDP should be abolished in Telangana and restricted to the Andhra region, he said, pointing out that Naidu had also declared that his party would be restructured and strengthened in Telangana.

“Chandrababu Naidu keeps claiming credit for the development of Hyderabad. We will be compelled to reveal the damages he has done to Telangana,” Niranjan said.

Reminding that the TDP chief had welcomed former union Minister P Chidambaram’s statement on December 9, 2009 for commencing the process for formation of Telangana, the TPCC senior vice president pointed out that he had changed his stand immediately and created obstructions to the formation of Telangana.

The people of Telangana will congratulate Chandrababu Naidu for becoming the AP Chief Minister for the second time, but they would never forgive him if he intervened in Telangana politics. He would be taught a fitting lesson, the Congress leader said.