Traditional cookware options for sustainable living

From traditional cookware to kitchenware to lifestyle products, this store has things that our ancestors have used for a sustainable living.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Back to roots. From traditional cookware to kitchenware to lifestyle products, this store has things that our ancestors have used for a sustainable living.

Essential Traditions on Road No.12, Film Nagar, has a wonderful line-up of clay utensils, bronze, brass cast iron and soapstone products. Each of these happen to be utilities of yore.

In cast iron, made with a mixture of iron and carbon, are products such as dosa tawa, roti tawa, kadai, cooking pots, skillets, paniyaram pans and appam pans. And Essential Traditions also has products which are of pure iron and promise to be beneficial for health.

One can also check the ones made of soapstone, a metamorphic rock formed by millions of years of fluctuating heat and pressure combined with the infusion of mineral-rich water and other liquids. Using soapstone as a cookware not only comes with a different taste compared to that of cookers, but the food also stays hot more time.

The array of soapstone products at the store includes saucepan, dosa tawa, and cooking pots, apart from products like lamps, modern idakkal.

Essential Traditions also boasts of wooden products made up of rose wood and include chopping boards, bowls, plates, etc., and the store does not disappoint those keen on bronze with products such as water bottle, kadai, plates, bronze kansa (dinner set).

Checking around the store also reveals a rich collection of banana bark products, brass products and a host of clay cookware in a pure form of mud and made without any chemical.

Apart from the store in Hyderabad, Essential Traditions has stores in Chennai and Bengaluru. While the price range of iron utensils is between Rs 295 and Rs 1,595, cast iron ones are priced from Rs 485 to Rs 3,195, clay ones Rs 395 to Rs 1,000 and above. The bronze products are in the price range of Rs 2,995 to Rs 5,585 and wood ones in Rs 345 to Rs 2,195.

-Rithika Katare