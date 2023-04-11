| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad In View Of Dawaat E Iftar Hosted By Cm Kcr On Wednesday

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of Dawaat-e-Iftar hosted by CM KCR on Wednesday

Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Dawaat-e-Iftar to be hosted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at LB Stadium on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Dawaat-e-Iftar to be hosted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at LB Stadium on Wednesday. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Traffic coming from Chapel Road, Nampally and proceeding towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol pump towards the PCR while vehicles from SBI Gunfoundry side proceeding towards Press Club/Basheerbagh flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at SBI Gunfoundry.

Motorists from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road intending to proceed towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at KLK Building, Fateh Maidan.

Traffic on Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take right turn at BJR Statue and will proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take right turn toward Chapel Road.

Similarly, traffic from Narayanguda Cemetery towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y junction and traffic from King Koti and Boggulkunta to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti crossroads towards Tajmahal and Eden Garden. Vehicles coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty.

The traffic police appealed to the public to cooperate.