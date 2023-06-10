Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of ‘Telangana Run’ on Monday

Traffic from Nirankari/Chintalbasthi towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use Khairatabad flyover.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions on need basis around NTR Marg and Necklace Road on Monday in view of ‘Telangana Run’ being organized by the Telangana police in view of Telangana Formation Decennial celebrations. The traffic restrictions will be imposed on June 12 from 4 am till the completion of the event.

Traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa and vehicles coming from Khairatabad/Punjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan – Nirankari.

Traffic from Nirankari/Chintalbasthi towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use Khairatabad flyover. Vehicles coming from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards Tank Bund – Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli junction/Ambedkar Statue/Tank Bund and directed to embark Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction – Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic coming from Bada Ganesh lane towards Imax/Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane. Similarly, traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan and Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary will not be allotted and diverted at Nallagutta towards Buddha Bhavan and Ranigunj.

RTC BUSES DIVERSION:

The RTC Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad should avoid the Tank Bund Road and take Telugu Thalli Fly over, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.