Trail fest on December 4 to celebrate World Disable Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A trail fest that begins with a 5k and 10k run followed by a 15k cycle ride will be held on December 4 at Woods, Shamshabad by Stonecraft and Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), to commemorate World Disable Day.

The participants will run or cycle through the country’s largest Miyawaki forest located in Hyderabad, that is spread over 18 acres in Kavaguda, where the trail fest will be hosted.

The event is set to begin at 7 am and the day-long event is planned for families to spend quality time amidst nature. The event will include many activities like target shooting, paintball, etc, as well as stalls with food and beverages. They will also have live performances from bands like Best Kept Secret.

“The forest we built is something that everyone must see. We want more and more people to experience what the greenery around us can do and get inspired. The trail run is carefully designed so that even beginners can finish it,” said Krithi Chilukuri, Managing Director at Stonecraft.

It is a ticketed event and registrations for the run begins from November 26 at http://woodstrailfest.com or 040 4189 1199 or hello@woodstrailfest.com