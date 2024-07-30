Train accidents new normal under BJP: TMC slams Centre

Accuses Railway Ministry of zero accountability after Howrah-Mumbai Mail derails in Jharkhand

By PTI Published Date - 30 July 2024, 10:32 AM

Rescue and relief work under way after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand early on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday criticised the series of train accidents across the country, labeling them as the “new normal” under the BJP government at the Centre, and accused the Railway Ministry of zero accountability.

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), they said.

“This is becoming the new normal. Accountability of @AshwiniVaishnaw ji is zero. The GOI has no answers whatsoever,” senior TMC leader and MP Sushmita Dev posted on X.

Echoing her, party colleague and MP Sagarika Ghose wondered how many more train accidents shall it take for the Centre to wake up from its slumber.

“How many more train accidents shall it take for the Modi government to wake up from its slumber? People are suffering, people are being put through hardships and misery while the Modi government continues to escape accountability and responsibility for rail safety. We have a part-time rail minister as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is too busy looking after election management in poll-bound states to bother too much with the Railway Ministry,” she said.

